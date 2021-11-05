Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot to play Evil Queen in Snow White remake

LOS ANGELES - Actress Gal Gadot is going from superhero to Disney villain.

The Wonder Woman star is set to take on the iconic role of the Evil Queen in Disney's remake of Snow White, according to a report on entertainment website Deadline on Wednesday (Nov 3).

The upcoming live-action adaptation is based on Snow White And the Seven Dwarfs (1938), which was Disney's inaugural animated feature. It was a massive box-office success for the studio and remains an enduring classic.

Speaking to People magazine at the premiere of her new action comedy, Red Notice, on Wednesday, she said: "I can't say much other than the fact that I'm so excited and I cannot wait to get into the shoes and the crown of the Evil Queen."

Gadot, 36, joins West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler, who takes on the role of the fair princess.

According to Deadline, Gadot was Disney's top choice for the role and she was intrigued after watching actresses such as Angelina Jolie and Cate Blanchett put their own spins on Disney villains.

Jolie, 46, starred as Maleficent in 2014's movie of the same name and reprised the role in Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (2019). Blanchett, 52, took on the role of evil stepmother Lady Tremaine in Cinderella in 2015.

The movie, which will expand on the storyline and music of the original, will be directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer, 2009), with music by the award-winning songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who worked on La La Land (2016). Production will begin next year (2022).