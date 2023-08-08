Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot hopes Heart Of Stone launches new female spy franchise

LOS ANGELES – Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot wants to create a strong, female-driven action franchise along the lines of the James Bond, Mission: Impossible and Jason Bourne films.

And she is hoping her new spy thriller Heart Of Stone, which premieres on Netflix on Friday, makes that a reality.

Co-starring Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt, the film sees Gadot play an intelligence agent named Rachel Stone, who is trying to stop an advanced artificial intelligence system known as “The Heart” from falling into the wrong hands.

In a video chat with The Straits Times, the 38-year-old Israeli actress – who helmed the superhero films Wonder Woman (2017) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) – tips her hat to the Bond (1962 to present), Bourne (2002 to present) and Mission: Impossible movies (1996 to present) that inspired her.

“They are brilliant films that have such a huge legacy. I am just a simple woman who loves this genre and loves these movies,” says the star, who also appeared in the Fast And Furious action franchise (2001 to present).

But Gadot’s dream is to launch the female equivalent rather than tell another story revolving around a male spy/intelligence agent.

“After the success of Wonder Woman, when I realised there was truly an audience – of men and women – for female-led action films, that gave me the confidence to go and make this movie,” says the star, who is in talks to develop the third Wonder Woman instalment with DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran.

So when plans for a third Wonder Woman film directed by Patty Jenkins – who helmed the previous two – were cancelled in late 2022, Gadot began devoting more time to developing her own projects from the ground up.

That includes Heart Of Stone, which is co-produced by her production company Pilot Wave.