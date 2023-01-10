Women-led music festival The Alex Blake Charlie Sessions returns with acts such as Soccer Mommy

SINGAPORE – Women-led music festival The Alex Blake Charlie Sessions will return as a much bigger event at the Pasir Panjang Power Station for its second instalment from Feb 21 to 25. The festival made its debut in 2019 as a one-day affair.

The line-up performing across two stages at the main concert on Feb 25 includes acclaimed American indie singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy, whose latest album Sometimes, Forever was listed as one of 2022’s best albums by several publications. The concert will also include performances by home-grown acts such as alternative rock trio Coming Up Roses.

The festival includes a club night on Feb 24, as well as film screenings, a pop-up bookstore and an art exhibition throughout the five days.

Tickets will go on sale on Jan 11. They cost $35 for events from Feb 21 to 24, and start from $85 for the main concert on Feb 25.

Other acts include Japanese experimental singer-songwriter Ichiko Aoba, who will perform with a Singaporean string ensemble; South Korean-born and Paris-based house DJ Didi Han; Malaysian electronic music producer rEmPiT g0dDe$$; Romanian DJ and producer Nusha; Singapore-based Indonesian DJ Kindergarchy, Singaporean DJ EJ Missy and home-grown DJ and fashion designer Nicolette.

More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Organised by promoters 24Owls, the inaugural edition of the festival also featured a female-fronted line-up that included Welsh singer, songwriter and producer Cate Le Bon, British indie pop band Kero Kero Bonito as well as home-grown acts such as singer, songwriter and electronic music artist Vandetta.

The Alex Blake Charlie Sessions

Where: Pasir Panjang Power Station, 27 Pasir Panjang Road

When: Feb 21 to 24, 5pm; Feb 25, 12pm

Admission: Tickets go on sale on Jan 11 at 10am at bit.ly/3iy218R. They cost $35 per night for events from Feb 21 to 24. The Feb 25 concert tickets cost $85 until Jan 31 and $105 from Feb 1 to 25 Feb. Tickets will cost $125 at the door.