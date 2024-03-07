Women break into Japan’s ‘masculine’ Noh theatre

TOKYO – Kimono-clad Mayuko Kashiwazaki delivers her lines in guttural tones and transforms into an evil snake in the lead role of a Japanese Noh play where, unusually, most of the cast are women.

Noh, with its elaborate layered costumes and hand-crafted masks, is one of the most ancient surviving forms of theatre, with origins dating back to the eighth century.

Unlike kabuki, another type of classical Japanese theatre, or sumo wrestling – both steadfastly male – Noh has been open to performers of both genders for over a century.

But women are still a rarity in the traditional Noh world, where fathers often pass the vocation to their sons.

Women represent just 15 per cent of the 1,039 actors and musicians registered with the professional Nohgaku Performers’ Association.

And their opportunities to appear on stage are “relatively limited”, 43-year-old Kashiwazaki told AFP.

“One reason is that Noh audiences are generally older, and often see Noh as a masculine art form,” she said.