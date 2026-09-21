Straitstimes.com header logo

Woman booked over alleged eavesdropping on K-star Cha Eun-woo

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The woman is accused of secretly listening to Cha Eun-woo’s conversations by attaching a listening device under a table at a cafe.

The woman is accused of secretly listening to Cha Eun-woo’s conversations by attaching a listening device under a table at a cafe.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

SEOUL – South Korean police have booked a woman in her 50s for allegedly eavesdropping on K-actor Cha Eun-woo’s private conversations.

Yongsan Police Station in Seoul is investigating the woman on suspicion of violating the Protection of Communications Secrets Act.

The woman is accused of secretly listening to Cha’s conversations on two occasions in August by attaching a listening device under a table at a cafe in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

According to reports, the woman visited the cafe twice, on Aug 23 and 29, to install the device and was caught on Aug 30 while attempting to retrieve it.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident and whether there were any accomplices.

Cha enlisted in the Army as an active-duty soldier in July 2025 and is currently serving in a military band. He is scheduled to be discharged in January 2027. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
K-star Cha Eun-woo baptised in military, takes name ‘John the Apostle’
K-pop star Cha Eun-woo appeals against $11.5m tax bill after paying in full
See more on

K-drama

Celebrities

Actors

South Korea

Police

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.