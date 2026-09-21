Woman booked over alleged eavesdropping on K-star Cha Eun-woo

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The woman is accused of secretly listening to Cha Eun-woo’s conversations by attaching a listening device under a table at a cafe.

SEOUL – South Korean police have booked a woman in her 50s for allegedly eavesdropping on K-actor Cha Eun-woo’s private conversations.

Yongsan Police Station in Seoul is investigating the woman on suspicion of violating the Protection of Communications Secrets Act.

The woman is accused of secretly listening to Cha’s conversations on two occasions in August by attaching a listening device under a table at a cafe in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

According to reports, the woman visited the cafe twice, on Aug 23 and 29, to install the device and was caught on Aug 30 while attempting to retrieve it.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident and whether there were any accomplices.

Cha enlisted in the Army as an active-duty soldier in July 2025 and is currently serving in a military band. He is scheduled to be discharged in January 2027. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK