Witherspoon, Kutcher video chatted every day for a month before filming Your Place Or Mine

LOS ANGELES – American actors Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are both romantic-comedy veterans, Witherspoon with films such as Sweet Home Alabama (2002) and Legally Blonde (2001) and Kutcher in No Strings Attached (2011) and What Happens In Vegas (2008).

But the pair had never done a romcom together and barely knew each other socially when they were cast as the leads in the new movie Your Place Or Mine, which is streaming on Netflix.

And so the stars decided to do a crash course in getting to know each other, which involved video chatting every day just like their characters do in the film.

And they say it worked – although the pair were roasted online for their apparent lack of chemistry at the film’s premiere, where they stiffly posed together for photos last week.

Even Kutcher’s wife, American actress Mila Kunis, later told them, “you guys looked so awkward on the red carpet together”, Witherspoon revealed in a television interview.

Now streaming on Netflix, the stars’ new movie tells the story of Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher), who had a fling 20 years ago but are now platonic best friends living very different lives – Debbie in Los Angeles and Peter, New York.

But things change when the pals decide to swop houses for a week, Peter travelling to Los Angeles to look after Debbie’s son Jack (Wesley Kimmel) while she chases a career opportunity in New York.

Written, directed and produced by Aline Brosh McKenna, the writer behind the comedy films The Devil Wears Prada (2006) and 27 Dresses (2008), it is an unusual romcom in that the two leads are hardly ever in the same room.

At a Zoom press conference, Witherspoon says she and Kutcher realised they needed to do something to build their on-screen rapport, which is depicted in split-screen scenes with each character in a different city.

“I had a little panic attack because (Ashton and I) didn’t know each other, and our characters are supposed to have been best friends for 20 years,” says the 46-year-old.

“So about a month before, we started sending each other videos every day.”