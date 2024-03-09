Winnie the Pooh slasher film wins Razzies

HOLLYWOOD, United States - An ultra-low-budget horror film in which Winnie the Pooh and Piglet go on a brutal killing spree has been named the year’s worst movie by the Razzie Awards.

Slasher movie Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey, made for less than US$250,000 (S$330,000), garnered global headlines and even provoked death threats from enraged fans in February 2023.

The live-action British film took advantage of the expiration of copyrights on AA Milne’s beloved books, meaning neither the author’s estate nor movie rights owner Disney could sue.

Though it appears to have safely evaded legal action, Blood And Honey now suffers the ignominy of topping the Razzies.

At the parody prizes, which recognise the year’s most dire films and performances, it “won” worst picture, director and screenplay.

Pooh and Piglet were named worst screen couple, and the movie also earned a Razzie for worst remake, rip-off or sequel.

Though embarrassing, the Razzie Awards are unlikely to bother director Rhys Frake-Waterfield. His movie grossed nearly US$5 million after being given a global theatrical release thanks to the controversy it generated.