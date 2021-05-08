Win tickets to Peppa Pig Live musical

Peppa Pig is back with a new musical - just in time for the June holidays - and 10 subscribers of The Straits Times will walk away with a pair of tickets to the show.

Based on the popular British animated series, the musical Peppa Pig Live - Perfect Rainy Day is about Peppa Pig and her friends, who are housebound due to a storm and putting on a play to quell boredom.

The musical will be the first live international children's production to be staged at the Esplanade Theatre since the pandemic scuppered all live indoor performances last year. Running from June 2 to 10, each show will last 75 minutes.

To stand a chance to win the tickets for the show on June 2 at 7pm, download the SPH Rewards app, look for the draw in the "Rewards" section and click on the "Join" button to answer a simple question.

The contest runs till May 16. Winners will receive the e-tickets to the show via e-mail by May 20.