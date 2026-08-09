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LONDON - Grammy Award-winning British musician and producer William Orbit, who worked with artists including Madonna, Britney Spears and U2, has died aged 69, his family and friends said on Aug 7 .

The London-born musician, who won two of his three Grammys for production work on Madonna’s 1998 album Ray Of Light, died at home on July 23, according to their statement posted on his Instagram page.

“We are deeply saddened by his passing. He will be greatly missed by us and by so many whose lives he touched through his music, friendship and kindness,” it stated.

As well as helping Madonna move into electronica and trip-hop with the 1998 hit album, Orbit also worked with the US star on 2000‘s Music as well as co-writing and performing on her 1999 single Beautiful Stranger.

The track – which appeared in the film Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me – earned him another Grammy for best song written for visual media.

Orbit was also nominated for Grammys for his work on Pink’s song Feel Good Time, his own 2000 album Pieces In A Modern Style and for record of the year for Ray Of Light.

He also produced for Britpop band Blur, girl group All Saints and Spice Girls member Mel C.

She paid tribute to Orbit on Instagram, posting that it was “such an honour to have worked with this great man”.

Orbit also worked with Britney Spears and Will.i.am on the 2013 album Britney Jean and produced two songs that featured on U2‘s compilation The Best Of 1990–2000.

He had a solo career which produced 12 studio albums, largely electronic music, and was also a member of the groups Bassomatic and Torch Song. AFP