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Will Ferrell reunites with long-time collaborators for Netflix golf comedy The Hawk

Will Ferrell interacting with fans at the premiere of The Hawk in Los Angeles on July 9.

LOS ANGELES - For actor Will Ferrell, assembling a cast filled with familiar faces for the Netflix golf comedy series, The Hawk, added a special chemistry that elevated the show.

The Step Brothers actor recalled many shared laughs that went beyond the humour of the series.

“Some of the more fun parts were just sitting around the monitor, and Molly and Chris Parnell and I reading SNL (Saturday Night Live) stories,” Ferrell said.

The Anchorman actor added that there was a unique energy and rapport on set compared with other projects because the series was created alongside longtime friends.

The Hawk was created by Ferrell, who also stars as the lead character, Lonnie Hawkins, alongside his real-life close friends: former SNL writer Harper Steele and The Other Guys director Chris Henchy.

The cast also includes Molly Shannon as Lonnie’s estranged wife, Stacy; Jimmy Tatro as Lonnie’s resentful son and fellow golfer, Lance; and Fortune Feimster as Sam, Lonnie’s caddie.

The show follows Lonnie, a golfer whose career peaked in 2004, as he attempts to recapture his former success later in life. Despite tensions within his family, he is determined to make a comeback.

Shannon, who has collaborated with Ferrell for decades, dating back to their time as SNL cast members in 1995, said it was difficult to scream at him while playing Stacy.

“It was hard because I’m so close to Will,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tatro said he was amused while portraying a character who harbours resentment toward his father, whom Ferrell portrays.

“It was funny to hate someone so much in a show that I admire so much in real life,” he said.

Ferrell, who has starred in many sports comedies, said he was drawn to creating a series centred on people whose lives revolve around golf.

“I’ve always been fascinated with the world of golf,” he said.

“It’s like such a tortured existence for these men and women who just stand over a ball six hours a day taking shots and have to be perfect. And I thought, ‘Oh, that must drive you crazy,’” he added.

The Hawk begins streaming on Netflix on July 16. REUTERS