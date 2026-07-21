Will A Shop For Killers 2 find room to shine amid K-action drama boom?

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SEOUL – The action genre has become one of South Korean television’s hottest exports since A Shop For Killers debuted in 2024.

But the Disney+ hit returns for a second season on July 22 to a marketplace crowded with globally successful action titles, led by Teach You A Lesson and Agent Kim Reactivated on Netflix, leaving some questioning whether it can stand out once again.

A Shop For Killers follows Ji-an (Kim Hye-jun), a teen targeted by lethal mercenaries after the mysterious death of her uncle Jin-man (Lee Dong-wook).

The debut season earned widespread critical praise, securing spots on The New York Times’ list of the Best International TV Shows of 2024 and Time magazine’s Top 4 Korean Dramas of the Year.

That initial reception cleared the path for the second season, which picks up with Ji-an at the helm of her uncle’s clandestine weapons operation. After learning that Jin-man survived, the two reunite and battle Babylon, a powerful criminal syndicate.

Still, A Shop For Killers 2 comes at a time when South Korean action thrillers are enjoying attention worldwide. The show enters its next run with an established fan base, but can it hold its own in a far busier market?

Speaking at a press conference in Seoul on July 20, Lee (Guardian: The Lonely And Great God, 2016; Tale Of The Nine Tailed, 2020) brushed off the idea of added pressure, choosing instead to view the crowded field as evidence of shifting viewer tastes.

“It’s like a street filled with restaurants. When businesses cluster together, they all tend to thrive,” the 44-year-old said. “ We’re living in an era where audiences are looking for catharsis, which explains the surge in action-driven projects. We actually began planning Season 2 immediately after Season 1 wrapped, so this has been in development for about two years. We aren’t following a trend; we’re simply continuing what we started. ”

Lee Dong-wook in A Shop For Killers 2. PHOTO: DISNEY+

Despite his pragmatic take on industry trends, Lee admitted to feeling the weight of audience expectations. “We started with the pressure of having to top Season 1, and I still feel that way,” he said. “Otherwise, there would be no reason to make a second season.”

To elevate the story, returning director Lee Kwon moved away from the show’s source material to answer lingering questions left by the first season.

“There’s a phrase I’ve loved since I was young: ‘Every attack has a counterattack.’ I wanted to build the season around that idea,” he said.

“Season 1 left many unresolved mysteries. We wanted to address those secrets, show how Ji-an reacts after discovering the truth about her uncle and explore how Jin-man responds to their reunion. Season 1 stayed close to the original novel, but Season 2 branches off in an entirely new direction. Viewers will finally see what Babylon really is and why it targeted Jin-man.”

Both seasons are based on Kang Ji-young’s 2023 thriller novel, The Murderer’s Shopping Mall.

Beyond expanded set pieces, the emotional core of the new season rests on the evolving dynamic between its two leads.

“In Season 1, much of the emotional dynamic came from Jin-man’s interactions with a young Ji-an in flashbacks,” Lee Kwon said. “In Season 2, the focus shifts to Jin-man and the adult Ji-an. As she enters this dangerous world, the story explores their conflicts and disagreements over the kind of life she should lead.”

Kim Hye-jun in A Shop For Killers 2. PHOTO: DISNEY+

For Kim, the new episodes offer a set-up that fans rarely saw during the initial run: uncle and niece operating side by side.

“Season 1 had very few scenes of present-day Ji-an and Jin-man together,” said the 31-year-old South Korean actress. “This time, audiences will get to see us fighting alongside each other. Beyond the action, there is a real emotional arc as Ji-an, who once struggled to understand her uncle, gradually begins to resemble him and finally comprehend his choices.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

A Shop For Killers 2 premieres on Disney+ on July 22.