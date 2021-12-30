Wild capers, flower boys

Welcome 2022 with exciting new shows premiering in January, as well as popular series which are making a return to the small screen.

From a lavish period drama set in 19th-century America to the final season of crime series Ozark, here are 10 titles which are worth the watch.

1 OZARK 4

Premieres on Jan 21 on Netflix

The fourth and final season of crime drama Ozark will have 14 episodes, the first seven of which will be released on Jan 21.

It will wrap up the saga of the Byrde family, who moved from the Chicago suburbs to Missouri as part of a money laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel.

In this season, Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) confront their ally-turned-foe, criminal Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), and their children's increasing involvement in their criminal activities.

2 EUPHORIA 2

Premieres on Jan 10 at 11pm on HBO Go and HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601 and Singtel TV Channel 420)

The critically acclaimed teen drama's debut season won its star Zendaya (right) the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2020 Emmy Awards, over the likes of Olivia Colman, Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Oh.

In season 2, Rue (Zendaya) continues to struggle with sobriety and mental health issues, navigates her complicated relationship with love interest Jules and contemplates what she wants to do with her life.

3 THE WOMAN IN THE HOUSE ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE GIRL IN THE WINDOW

Premieres on Jan 28 on Netflix

In this dark comedy that satirises the psychological thriller genre, a heartbroken woman named Anna (Kristen Bell, left) sits by her window every day with a big glass of wine.

She quickly takes notice when a handsome man moves in across the street with his young daughter.

Things take a turn for the macabre when Anna witnesses a murder - but does she really? The series promises to keep audiences guessing until the very end.

4 F4 THAILAND: BOYS OVER FLOWERS

Available on Viu

Japanese manga Boys Over Flowers has spawned multiple live-action adaptations - Taiwanese, Japanese, South Korean and Chinese. Now, it is Thailand's turn.

A poor, headstrong girl butts heads with the handsome, wealthy and powerful clique F4, who rule her high school. She catches the eye of the quartet's leader and the two fall for each other.

The Thai version reunites the popular duo of Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree and Win Metawin Opasiamkajorn from boys' love drama 2gether: The Series (2020). They play F4's leader Thyme and Kavin - the Thai version of the manga's elegant playboy Sojiro Nishikado - respectively.

5 GHOST DOCTOR

Premieres next Tuesday on Viu and at 9.15pm on tvN (StarHub TV Channel 824 and Singtel TV Channel 518)

This fantasy medical drama stars veteran K-pop idol Rain as brilliant yet arrogant surgeon Cha Young-min, whose life is upended by an accident.

His spirit enters the body of Go Seung-tak (Kim Bum), a mediocre surgical resident.

Young-min and Seung-tak, who have wildly different personalities, end up having to navigate a medical career while sharing one body, leading to plenty of high jinks.

6 LIGHT THE NIGHT (PART 2)

Premieres today on Netflix

Binge on this Taiwanese period drama over the New Year as it drops its next eight episodes.

The murder mystery series starring Ruby Lin and Cheryl Yang has three parts, the first of which was released last month.

Audiences found out who the murder victim was at the end of Part 1. Part 2 will focus on the suspects who may have had hidden grudges against the victim.

Expect new guest stars like Wu Kang-jen and Gingle Wang, as well as more screen time for Lin's real-life husband Wallace Huo, who plays a former convict.

7 THE AFTERPARTY

Premieres on Jan 28 on Apple TV+

An all-star cast of comedians unite for a genre-blending murder-mystery comedy series.

When someone falls off a cliff and dies at an after-party for a high school reunion, everyone is a suspect.

Each episode focuses on a different character's account of how the fateful evening went.

The ensemble cast includes A-list comedienne Tiffany Haddish as a detective.

8 THE CLEANER

Premieres on Saturday on BBC Player

Comedian Greg Davies plays Wicky, the title character in this British sitcom, whose job is to clean up crime scenes and wash away the stench of murder.

His unique role leads to encounters with gossipy neighbours, friends and families of the victim - and, sometimes, even the murderers themselves.

The show is based on hit German comedy Der Tatortreiniger (2011 to 2018).

9 SNOWDROP

Available on Disney+

K-pop girl group Blackpink member Jisoo makes her leading-lady debut opposite actor Jung Hae-in in this series set during the 1987 democracy movement in South Korea.

When university student Young-ro (Jisoo) discovers a bloodied graduate student Soo-ho (Jung), she hides him in her dormitory. But Soo-ho has secrets of his own. Amid the political upheaval, a romance develops between them.

10 THE GILDED AGE

Premieres on Jan 25 at 10am on HBO Go and HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601 and Singtel TV Channel 420)

From Julian Fellowes, the creator of Downton Abbey (2010 to 2015), comes yet another series about the upper class - this time set in 1882 America during the Gilded Age, an era of rapid economic change and growth.

This sumptuous period piece follows a penniless young woman, Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), who uproots herself from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after her father's death. She moves in with her old-money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon).

Expect gorgeous costumes and sets, and plenty of relationship drama.