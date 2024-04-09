Why Westworld’s Jonathan Nolan wanted to adapt video game Fallout for TV

LOS ANGELES – In adapting the popular Fallout video games for television, writer-producer Jonathan Nolan had a lot of creative freedom.

This is because of the open-ended nature of the gaming franchise, which has players exploring a post-apocalyptic nuclear wasteland full of mutants, monsters and rival factions.

Nolan, who is British American, co-created the series with his Taiwanese-American wife Lisa Joy, with whom he also wrote the Emmy-winning science-fiction drama Westworld (2016 to 2022).

But unlike Westworld, which was based on a 1973 science-fiction western film about a theme park populated by androids, the Fallout games are open-ended.

And this presented both an opportunity and a challenge, Nolan says at a virtual press event for the series, which stars Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins and debuts on Prime Video on April 11.

“One of the reasons I love these games is they’re open-world role-playing games. You get to decide where you want to steer the story,” the 47-year-old tells reporters.

“Which means a rigorous adaptation is sort of impossible. If you play the game, you might play it as a good guy who joins this faction; I might play it as a bad guy who joins a different faction.

“There is no one version of any of these games – and there are seven games,” says Nolan. He, with his brother Christopher Nolan, the Oscar-winning director of war drama Oppenheimer (2023), co-wrote the science-fiction movie Interstellar (2014) and superhero film The Dark Knight (2008).

But all the games share a distinctive tone, which he and Joy tried to replicate in the series.

“You have these beautiful worlds that are the common character in all the games, but the tone is also so unique and so odd. It’s dark, violent, political, satirical, funny and goofy,” he says.

And the first time Jonathan Nolan played the games in the late 2000s, he recalls: “I’d never experienced anything quite like this cocktail of all of my favourite things.”

Whether this mash-up works as well on TV as it does in gaming remains to be seen.

“Bringing these things together is either going to be a disaster or, hopefully, it gives you the same feeling I got playing those games for the first time,” says Nolan, who has a son and a daughter with Joy, 46.

And while they had plenty of leeway with the storytelling, the couple tried to capture the aesthetic of the games as best they could.

“In most places, because the story and characters are original, we wanted to have a high level of fidelity to the games in the costumes and the props,” Nolan says.