Why Taiwanese actor Mike He got asked to leave the set of new drama Imperfect Us

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese actor Mike He’s pretty-boy looks are immortalised in classic idol dramas like Devil Beside You (2005). But in the new series Imperfect Us, the 40-year-old sports a different look, with short, greying hair that makes him look much older.

It is a successful change in image.

In an interview with Singapore media over video call, He says: “There’s a scene of me walking to the carpark, and the assistant director came up to me and tried to ask me to leave the set because he thought I was some passer-by.”

Imperfect Us, which premieres on Viu on April 6, revolves around two women with the same birthday, Rebecca (Tiffany Hsu) and Qingfen (Ariel Lin). They develop a rivalry when they discover they have the same taste in not only clothes, but men as well. A love triangle with He’s character Ruizhi ensues.

The cast is rounded out by Taiwanese actor Kai Ko, who plays an engineer who develops a friendship with Rebecca.

Both Taiwanese actresses have very happy lives off-screen – Lin married her businessman husband in 2014 and gave birth to their daughter in 2021, while Hsu wed her Man In Love (2021) co-star Roy Chiu in 2021.

But jealousy runs deep between their characters, and the cast members, as glamorous as they might be, admit to feeling envy every so often.