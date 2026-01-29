Why Gwanghwamun? The symbolism behind BTS’ historic comeback stage

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Pedestrians walk along the stairs displayed with the logo of BTS' 2026 album and release date at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Jan 14.

SEOUL – BTS’ conditional approval to perform at Gwanghwamun Square in March is garnering huge hype, as it will be the group’s first stage as a complete unit since 2022 .

BTS will also be the first K-pop group to host an exclusive live performance at the historic landmark. While the square sees countless performances and cultural events, it has never been reserved in this manner.

The exclusive arrangement highlights the group’s massive influence while prompting curiosity about the significance behind their venue choice.

Where heritage meets K-pop

BigHit Music has officially described the upcoming event as a “performance that will fuse Korean heritage and K-pop”.

“Gwanghwamun was selected precisely because it is a space that best represents Korean identity,” a BigHit Music official told The Korea Herald on Jan 28 . “We hope to reaffirm BTS’ roots and love for Korea by holding this concert in a location that resonates deeply with who they are.”

Located at the heart of Seoul in Jongno-gu, Gwanghwamun was first constructed in 1395 as the main gate to Gyeongbokgung, the primary royal palace of Joseon (1392 to 1897).

Over centuries, the gate and its surrounding square have evolved into a key location that intertwines South Korea’s past and present, connecting landmarks, cultural sites and business centres.

The site was host to the independence marches of 1919 during Japanese colonial rule, to mass cheers for the national soccer team during the 2002 World Cup, and later to the candlelight protests calling for impeachment in 2016 and again in 2025.

Gwanghwamun has come to embody the spirit of the South Korean people: resilient, unified, firmly rooted in history.

These moments unfolded regardless of the square’s physical form.

Even when the area functioned primarily as a traffic-heavy roadway dominated by cars, it was often partially or fully closed to vehicles during major civic events and rallies, operating in practice as a public square.

In August 2009, following a citywide push to expand public spaces, the area was formally redeveloped into Gwanghwamun Square. It was expanded again in 2022 under the vision of a more “park-like” plaza, resulting in the square as it exists today.

Choosing Gwanghwamun Square, home to the statues of two historic figures – King Sejong and Admiral Yi Sun-sin – among other key locations in the city, is also a nod towards BTS’ upcoming album, Arirang.

The album holds the same name as the Korean folk song that has served as a symbol of national identity and resistance throughout modern Korean history, including during the Japanese colonial rule and the 1950 to 1953 Korean War.

BTS’ history of spotlighting Korean identity

BTS are no stranger to incorporating Korean cultural heritage into their performances.

In 2020, the group released a performance video of its all-English track Dynamite on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wearing hanbok-inspired outfits in front of Gyeongbokgung.

In 2021 , BTS also unveiled a performance video of Butter filmed at Sungnyemun.

“BTS have always been a K-pop group that consistently sought ways to reflect the emotional essence of Korean music and cultural identity. The album name also hints at a return to Korean sounds and sentiments, in line with the group’s initial announcement of how they would connect back to their roots,” said culture critic Jung Duck-hyun.

“Gwanghwamun is also where modern Korean history has been written – from candlelight vigils to national celebrations. BTS performing there can also be said to be within that historical continuum.”

Mr Jung added that the upcoming Gwanghwamun performance is different from the other performances the group did in 2020 and 2021, as it marks a “shift in direction”.

“While one could say that Korean culture was exported to the world in previous BTS performances, the upcoming Gwanghwamun stage is set to draw the world to Korea, as it is set to be live-streamed globally,” Mr Jung added.

According to BigHit Music, the concert will feature a symbolic sequence where the members walk from Gyeongbokgung to the stage at Gwanghwamun – a physical and emotional journey embedded with layers of national significance. The agency expects some 50 million global viewers to tune in live.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government granted BTS conditional approval for their performance at Gwanghwamun on Jan 23, with final approval pending a safety review by the city’s Safety Management Committee on Feb 24.

If the planned safety measures clear the committee, BigHit Music is set to make an official announcement with the performance schedule. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK