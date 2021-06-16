Why DJ Dennis Chew bought a $60k BMW even though he can't drive

Known for being generous to his friends and family, DJ Dennis Chew has revealed that he bought a used BMW as a birthday gift for a close family friend.

In an interview with entertainment website 8days.sg on Monday, he said he spent a little over $60,000 on a four-year-old BMW 1 Series in October last year.

"I used to live with my nanny and her family, and they treat me like their own. I noticed her eldest son was a bit down after selling his car when he semi-retired, so I decided to surprise him with a car on his birthday," said the Love 972 DJ.

"I decorated the car with the words 'Happy birthday' and he was very happy and touched."

This is the first car the 47-year-old has ever bought, even though he does not have a driving licence and has no intention of learning to drive as he feels he is easily distracted and would speed too much.

"When I see something that my friends like, I will buy it for them, just like the leaf cushions in my home," said the host-actor, who is a plant lover with a large number of plants in his new apartment.

He recently posted a photo on Instagram of veteran actress Lin Meijiao and her daughter, Chantalle Ng, hugging the cushions when they visited his bachelor pad, which he had moved into earlier this year.

"My friends are crazy about plants so I ordered 43 cushions as presents. Each cushion costs more than $40 and I think I spent more than a thousand dollars on them."

He added: "When I travel, 80 per cent of the things I buy are for others. Seeing people happy makes me happy. Life is short and we need to spread joy."