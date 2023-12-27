Why comedy stars Awkwafina and Kumail Nanjiani flocked to Migration

LOS ANGELES – Why do so many top Hollywood actors love doing voice work for animation?

The cast of Migration, a new animated comedy opening in Singapore cinemas on Dec 28, offers some reasons.

The movie follows the Mallards, a family of wild ducks, as they go on an epic adventure after deciding to migrate from New England to Jamaica.

And it features the voices of comedy stars such as Kumail Nanjiani as Mack Mallard, the anxious father duck who would prefer the family stayed home, and Elizabeth Banks as his more adventurous wife Pam.

Awkwafina voices Chump, the scrappy pigeon the Mallards encounter in New York, and Keegan-Michael Key is her homesick Jamaican parrot friend Delroy.

At a recent screening of Migration in Los Angeles, the actors explain why they each signed on to this family-friendly film, a story about overcoming fears and broadening one’s horizons.

Awkwafina, the 35-year-old star of superhero film Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021) and romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians (2018), instantly related to her character – “a pigeon with attitude” – as a fellow New Yorker.

The American actress loves lending her voice to animation too, as she did for the fantasy films Raya And The Last Dragon (2021) and The Little Mermaid (2023).