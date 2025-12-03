Straitstimes.com header logo

When life gives you K-dramas: Why fans are still flocking to Jeju Island in South Korea

Actress Chen Xiuhuan (right) and her eldest daughter Shanisse Tsai at the Sanbangsan Canola Field in Jeju Island, during a trip in May 2025.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF CHEN XIUHUAN

Benson Ang

JEJU – In May 2025, local actress Chen Xiuhuan got the chance to feel like she was living in her own K-drama in South Korea’s Jeju Island.

The veteran artiste and her oldest daughter Shanisse Tsai, who are fans of the hit K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines (2025), gleefully posed for photos amid the island’s vibrant yellow canola flowers and against its rocky coastline.

