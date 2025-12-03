For subscribers
When life gives you K-dramas: Why fans are still flocking to Jeju Island in South Korea
JEJU – In May 2025, local actress Chen Xiuhuan got the chance to feel like she was living in her own K-drama in South Korea’s Jeju Island.
The veteran artiste and her oldest daughter Shanisse Tsai, who are fans of the hit K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines (2025), gleefully posed for photos amid the island’s vibrant yellow canola flowers and against its rocky coastline.