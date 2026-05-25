What was new at G.E.M.’s 2026 Singapore encore show

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G.E.M. (centre) performing the song Heartbeat (2015) on the new diamond-shaped runway extension in her I Am Gloria World Tour 2.0 – Singapore concert on May 23.

I Am Gloria World Tour 2.0 – Singapore

National Stadium

May 23

A year after G.E.M. set a record here in 2025 for clinching the highest attendance for a solo female Mandopop singer in the history of the National Stadium, with some 42,000 fans showing up, the Hong Kong singer returned to the same venue with some new gems.

Her I Am Gloria World Tour 2.0 was an upgraded version of her original tour. Playing up the gemstone motif, its stage design was revamped with a new diamond-shaped runway extension which brought the 34-year-old, whose real name is Gloria Tang, closer to the audience.

From here, she held court for much of the three-hour concert, belting out hits from the previous setlist such as power anthem Away (2015) and dancing up a storm on upbeat number Heartbeat (2015) with 16 dancers .

She nailed the melodious chorus of Intoxicated, released as a mournful love song by Hong Kong-born American singer David Wong in 1994, but famously covered by her as a power ballad in 2013.

In her bright, sonorous voice, she had the crowd eating out of her hand with fan favourites such as Full Stop (2019) and Light Years Away (2016).

G.E.M. had the crowd eating out of her hand with fan favourites such as Full Stop (2019). PHOTO: G NATION

Her new offerings came in the form of fresh numbers, such as Ice Age (2022). She crooned its emotional verses against a snowy landscape, one of the few chilly moments in an otherwise high-energy concert filled with fire and passion.

The electronic tune Therefore (2015) – absent from the 2025 show – got a chance to shine, sung against a backdrop of geometric shapes and a rotating cube which later dissolved into a mass of particles.

The show’s visual production was enhanced, with the star opening the show on top of a colossal mechanical lion, wielding a regal sceptre and accompanied by pyrotechnics. It was a much grander entrance compared with her 2025 show, where she was raised on a platform from below the stage.

To demonstrate her versatility, she even gave a drum solo a shot before the song The End Of Night (2022).

Hong Kong singer G.E.M. performing a drum solo before the song The End Of Night (2022) at the National Stadium. PHOTO: G NATION

What remained the same was the tour’s spirit – a celebration of resilience. G.E.M., who sprained her neck a night before the concert, said: “Sometimes we think life is very hard, but it is because we have already walked a long way. I hope we can cherish all the blessings we have been given and face every day with gratitude.

“As a singer, if I am just providing some entertainment for a weekend, it can feel a little pointless. Because a moment of happiness will pass. We should be looking for things which are permanent and do not disappear. I hope I can share the light and love I have encountered with all of you tonight. I love all of you, and this is forever.”

G.E.M. performing the number Light Years Away (2016) during her National Stadium concert. PHOTO: G NATION

Before the show, a relocation booth onsite was seen issuing new tickets to fans. During the concert, this reviewer noticed at least 14 empty sections, out of 94 sections listed for sale on the event’s seating plan, with light sticks placed on each seat.

Sections 101 to 104, 109 to 111, 140 to 142, and 147 to 150, which were filled with fans in 2025 , were empty this time. No attendance figure was revealed for the 2026 show, suggesting fewer fans showed up.

Despite the bells and whistles, the encore show’s setlist and presentation shared many similarities to the 2025 concert. Perhaps that dampened its attractiveness to fans.

This is a pity because G.E.M.’s message of strength and healing is something that could comfort many people facing obstacles in life. As she put it: “Through this concert, I hope to encourage everyone that as long as you have the willpower, you can walk the road ahead of you. Together, let’s not give up.”