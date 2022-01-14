Friyay! What to listen to

GIG ON THE WEB

MAYDAY FLY TO 2022 ONLINE CONCERT

Taiwanese rock band Mayday are known for their legendary New Year's Eve concerts.

The pandemic has not dampened their spirits and the group have continued to hold countdown concerts online.

On Dec 31 last year, the five-man outfit - (from left) bassist Masa, drummer Guan You, vocalist Ashin and guitarists Stone and Monster - ushered in the new year with a show that kicked off with the electrifying Leaving The Surface Of The Earth, following up with the celebratory Party Animal.

Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou made a surprise guest appearance, joining the band for their song Don'ts Don'ts.

They also teamed up to perform Chou's Tornado.

To watch the show on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3zygqG4.

WELCOMING THE NEW YEAR

HONG KONG NEW YEAR COUNTDOWN CONCERT

A slew of Hong Kong celebrities joined hands for a New Year's Eve concert, which was aired on Discover Hong Kong's Facebook and YouTube channels.

The event, held at the West Kowloon Cultural District, opened with singer Joyce Cheng's @princejoyce, Mirror band member Anson Lo's Megahit and singer Gin Lee's Breathe.

Jay Fung and Aga (both above) sang the duet, Last 7 Days, while the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra performed with singers such as Alfred Hui and Edan Lui.

The 12-member boy band Mirror, formed in 2018 and dubbed by international media as the "new kings of Cantopop", performed several numbers while dressed in the cheery colours of red, orange and yellow.

To watch the show on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3n50l5N

DANCE/POP

FIRST IMPACT

Kep1er

4/5 stars

Formed through reality competition show Girls Planet 999 (2021), South Korean girl group Kep1er take their name from German astronomer Johannes Kepler.

And the nine-member group have set the bar high with their debut EP. The electronic dance music-influenced opener, See The Light, is a perfect introduction, with the refrain "We're Kep1er" accompanied by an infectious beat.

Another standout track is Wa Da Da, which oozes sassy confidence and girlish innocence at the same time.

Kep1er have definitely made a strong first impact.