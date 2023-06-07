What it feels like to take second billing in Transformers sequel, after a big metal alien

SINGAPORE – In the posters for Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, it is clear who the stars are – the mecha-beings from space take centre stage, while the human characters are tiny and off to the side.

The young and relatively unknown actors taking the human lead roles, Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, say they are happy to be in the strange position of getting billed as lead actors when, in reality, they play second fiddle to computer-generated creatures.

“It’s nice to be in a billion-dollar franchise, and being a human means there’s less pressure on us,” Ramos says, referring to the load on the backs of the animation, visual-effects and voice-acting teams, whose job is to make the metallic beings come to life.

The 31-year-old and his fellow Americans – actress Fishback, 32, and actor-rapper Tobe Nwigwe, 36 – were speaking as a group to journalists at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre two weeks ago.

The actors, along with director Steven Caple Jr and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, were in Singapore to promote the seventh and latest instalment of the Transformers movie franchise.

Fishback says she has been a fan of the cartoon versions of the Transformers on television and in the movies since she was a child. In the new movie, her fandom and ambition as an actress come together.

“Humans are second to the Transformers in the movies. But there can only be a certain number of humans in the movie and there are so many actors in the world, but it got to be us,” she says.

Nwigwe offers a shot of show-business wisdom, saying: “Second billing is better than no billing.”

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts opens in cinemas on Thursday.

In the film, Ramos and Fishback play Noah and Elena, two New Yorkers who, during the 1990s, discover the existence of the Transformers, a race of metallic aliens stranded on Earth. There are factions engaged in a planetary war.

Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen), a senior member of the Autobot faction, brings the humans into contact with the Maximals, a faction that have adopted animal disguises. They include the falcon-shaped Airazor (voiced by Michelle Yeoh) and gorilla-shaped Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman).