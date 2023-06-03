‘What a guy’: Robert De Niro, 79, delighted that friend Al Pacino, 83, is expecting a baby

American actor Robert De Niro was happy to hear the news that his friend and former co-star Al Pacino is becoming a father again.

“What a guy,” De Niro said at a recent press event when asked about the news. “Go Al, God bless him.”

De Niro, 79, had himself become a father in April for the seventh time. The child’s mother is De Niro’s partner Tiffany Chen, a martial arts instructor believed to be in her 40s.

De Niro’s other biological children, who he had with his previous partners, are said to be between 11 and 46 years old. His adopted daughter, who was his first wife’s daughter from her previous relationship, is 51.

Al Pacino, 83, had recently announced that he is expecting a child with his 29-year-old Kuwaiti-American movie producer girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

Pacino has three grown children, who are in their 20s and 30s, from his previous relationships.

De Niro and Pacino have previously worked together in movies such as The Godfather: Part II (released in the 1970s) and Heat (released in the 1990s).