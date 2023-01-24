Western film Rust to be completed with Alec Baldwin in lead role, lawyer says

NEW YORK - Western movie Rust will continue filming with Alec Baldwin in the lead role, a lawyer for the production said on Monday, days after prosecutors said they would charge the actor in the fatal shooting of the movie’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin, 64, will continue to play grandfather Harland Rust while Joel Souza will return as Rust director following his wounding in the October 2021 shooting, said Ms Melina Spadone, an attorney for Rust Movie Productions.

The late cinematographer’s husband Matt Hutchins remains executive producer, she said.

“The film is still on track to be completed,” Ms Spadone said in a statement.

Hutchins died on a film set outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, when a revolver Baldwin was rehearsing with fired a live bullet that also hit Souza.