West Side Story star Rachel Zegler invited to Oscars after backlash

LOS ANGELES - Following a backlash over the revelation that West Side Story lead actress Rachel Zegler was not invited to the Oscars, its organisers have asked her to be a presenter at the ceremony to be held on Sunday (March 27) night.

According to an exclusive report from entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday (March 22), Zegler, 20, is currently shooting a live-action remake of Snow White in London, but the filming schedule will be rearranged for her to fly to Los Angeles for the awards.

An Internet firestorm broke over the weekend when Zegler posted a series of photos on her Instagram account, writing: "A quarter of the year well spent."

In the comments section, a fan wrote: "Can't wait to see what you'll be wearing on Oscar night."

Zegler then responded with: "I'm not invited, so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel."