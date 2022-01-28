Well wishes for actresses Fann Wong, Ruby Lin, who share the same birthday

TAIPEI - Actor Christopher Lee may be in Taiwan right now, but he has not forgotten the birthday of his wife, Singapore actress Fann Wong.
Fann, who has a seven-year-old son Zed with Lee, turned 51 on Thursday (Jan 27).
Lee, 50, posted a photo of himself and Fann on social media on Thursday, as he wrote in Chinese: "Pretty wife, I wish you a happy birthday, a strong body and a great career. ZedZed and I will always love you and will never mess with you."
His post on Instagram has more than 5, 000 likes so far, from fans as well as celebrities such as TV host Lee Teng as well as actresses Dawn Yeoh and Priscelia Chan.
According to Lianhe Zaobao, Lee and his younger brother, actor Frederick Lee, will be staying in Taiwan during Chinese New Year due to filming commitments.
Sharing the same birthday as Fann was Taiwanese actress Ruby Lin, who turned 46 on Thursday. Lin recently starred as a mamasan in the Netflix series Light The Night (2021).
Her co-star in the series, actress Cheryl Yang, posted on Facebook a video of a birthday celebration for Lin and wrote: "Happy birthday, my most beautiful and dearest Rose Mama. I wish you good health and may all your wishes come true."
Lin was seen in the video holding a birthday cake, as she and Yang exchanged a quick kiss on the lips.
The video was believed to be recorded on the set of Light The Night last year, as Lin is seen in her mamasan getup in the drama.
Their co-star, actor Yo Yang, posted a picture still of Lin looking glum, as he wrote: "Hey, smile on your birthday. Happy birthday, Rose Mama."
Lin's good friend, actress Shu Qi, posted a poster of the drama featuring Lin and wrote: "Happy birthday, Rose Mama. Wishing you peace and joy, and may your wishes come true."