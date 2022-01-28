Well wishes for actresses Fann Wong, Ruby Lin, who share the same birthday

TAIPEI - Actor Christopher Lee may be in Taiwan right now, but he has not forgotten the birthday of his wife, Singapore actress Fann Wong.

Fann, who has a seven-year-old son Zed with Lee, turned 51 on Thursday (Jan 27).

Lee, 50, posted a photo of himself and Fann on social media on Thursday, as he wrote in Chinese: "Pretty wife, I wish you a happy birthday, a strong body and a great career. ZedZed and I will always love you and will never mess with you."

His post on Instagram has more than 5, 000 likes so far, from fans as well as celebrities such as TV host Lee Teng as well as actresses Dawn Yeoh and Priscelia Chan.