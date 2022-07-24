Weighty issue

Last month, when actress Xixi Lim first noticed a troll in her Instagram messages mocking her weight, she paid no mind.

The plus-sized host, model and actress - best known for the Ah Girls Go Army (2022) movies - is used to comments both good and bad. But when the 34-year-old posted photos taken with close friend and Ah Girls Go Army co-star Glenn Yong, the same netizen struck again. This time, Lim did not keep quiet.