Weighty issue

Personalities speak out on fat shaming, which is still rampant, and the impact it has

Last month, when actress Xixi Lim first noticed a troll in her Instagram messages mocking her weight, she paid no mind.

The plus-sized host, model and actress - best known for the Ah Girls Go Army (2022) movies - is used to comments both good and bad. But when the 34-year-old posted photos taken with close friend and Ah Girls Go Army co-star Glenn Yong, the same netizen struck again. This time, Lim did not keep quiet.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 24, 2022, with the headline Weighty issue.

