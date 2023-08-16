Weezer to perform in Singapore, their only South-east Asian tour stop, in October

SINGAPORE - American rock band Weezer will be back in Singapore to perform at The Star Theatre on Oct 11.

Tickets from $98 to $188 go on sale from Friday. According to concert organiser LAMC, the concert is the only South-east Asian stop in the group’s current Indie Rock Roadtrip tour.

Best known for alternative and indie rock hits such as Say It Ain’t So (1994), Buddy Holly (1994) and Island In The Sun (2001), the quartet played their one and only show in Singapore at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre in 2016.

Formed in 1992, Weezer comprise singer and guitarist Rivers Cuomo, drummer Patrick Wilson, guitarist and keyboardist Brian Bell and bassist Scott Shriner.

Their self-titled 1993 album, nicknamed the Blue Album because of the colour of the cover, and sophomore album Pinkerton (1996) have since been regarded as two of the most acclaimed alt-rock albums of the 1990s.

Blending catchy melodies, vocal harmonies, post-grunge guitars, quirky subject matter and nerd-rock stylings, Weezer’s discography influenced many indie and emo rock bands that came after them. In 2009, the band won a Best Music Video Grammy for Pork And Beans, a song from their sixth album in 2008, which was also self-titled and nicknamed the Red Album.

They released two albums in 2021 - 14th album OK Human and 15th album Van Weezer, and four EPs in 2022 (SZNZ: Spring, SZNZ: Summer, SZNZ: Autumn and SZNZ: Winter).

Weezer - Indie Rock Roadtrip tour

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Oct 11, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $98 to $188 go on sale on Friday 10am via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)