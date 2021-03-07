Wedding No. 5: Actor Nicolas Cage, 57, marries 26-year-old girlfriend

American actor Nicolas Cage has tied the knot for a fifth time - to his Japanese girlfriend Riko Shibata, who is more than 30 years younger than him and even four years younger than his elder son.

According to the Daily Mail, Cage, 57, married Ms Shibata, 26, at a "very small and intimate wedding" in Las Vegas on Feb 16.

The British newspaper said the Con Air (1996) and Face/Off (1997) actor chose the date as it was the birthday of his late father.

Cage, who won a Best Actor Oscar for drama Leaving Las Vegas (1995), wore a black tuxedo while his bride wore a black bridal kimono at the wedding, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

They held a small celebration after the ceremony, which was also attended by Cage's third wife Alice Kim and their 15-year-old son Kal-El.

Cage and Ms Shibata - who first met in Shiga, Japan more than a year ago - were spotted together for the first time in New Orleans in February 2020. They were then seen again holding hands in New York the following month.

Little is known about Ms Shibata.

This is the actor's fifth wedding after his high-profile split from his fourth wife, make-up artist Erika Koike, 36.

He sought to annul their marriage four days after they got married in March 2019 and they were granted a divorce about two months later.

Cage was married to Ms Kim, who is 20 years his junior, from 2004 to 2016, and the two remained good friends after their divorce.

He was married to singer Lisa Marie Presley, 53, the only child of late singer Elvis Presley, from 2002 to 2004, and actress Patricia Arquette, 52, from 1995 to 2001.

He has a 30-year-old son, Weston, from his relationship with actress Christina Fulton, 53.