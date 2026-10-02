Wedding No.3: Actor Jim Carrey marries longtime girlfriend Min Ah

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Jim Carrey (middle) poses with (second from left) his daughter Jane, grandson Jackson and then girlfriend Min Ah during the Cesar Awards in Paris on Feb 26.

Canadian-American actor Jim Carrey has married for a third time.

Celebrity news website TMZ said on Sept 30 that the 64-year-old tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Min Ah at a small ceremony in Los Angeles.

Not much is known about Ah, whom some media outlets said is in her early 30s, and it was not known how long the couple have dated.

Carrey and Ah were first linked in 2022 when they were spotted leaving a charity comedy show together in Los Angeles in February that year, according to photos by entertainment news website Just Jared.

They made their official debut as a couple at the 51st Cesar Awards in Paris on Feb 26. They were then accompanied by Carrey’s daughter, Jane, and her teenage son, Jackson.

Carrey gave a shoutout to them when he went on stage to accept the Honorary Cesar award that day.

“Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever,” he said in French, according to American magazine People. “Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah. I love you, Min Ah.”

Jane, 39, is Carrey’s only child, and his daughter from his marriage to actress Melissa Womer between 1987 and 1995.

The actor married actress Lauren Holly, his co-star in American comedy film Dumb And Dumber (1994), in 1996 before they divorced a year later.

He dated model-actress Jenny McCarthy between 2005 and 2010, and was in an on-off relationship with makeup artist Cathriona White from 2012 before she died of suicide in 2015.

He went public with his Kidding (2018 to 2020) co-star Ginger Gonzaga in January 2019 before they split in October that year.

Carrey has starred in several movies such as The Mask (1994), The Truman Show (1998) and Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind (2004).

His most recent movie role is in Sonic The Hedgehog series (2020 to present), playing the main villain, mad scientist Ivo Robotnik. The fourth film of the franchise is scheduled to be released in March 2027.