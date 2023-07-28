‘We had a good run’: Bling Empire’s Kim Lee returns to DJ-ing after cancellation of reality show

SINGAPORE – When it was announced in April that the Netflix reality TV series Bling Empire would not be renewed for a fourth season, cast member Kim Lee’s first instinct was to thank its producers.

The show, which premiered in 2021, focused on the lifestyles of “crazy rich Asians” in Los Angeles and gave her plenty of exposure.

The 35-year-old Los Angeles native of Vietnamese and French descent tells The Straits Times in a Zoom interview on Thursday: “I wasn’t super upset. We had a really good run. We were the first Asian reality show to be a hit.”

Lee said Bling Empire’s cancellation could be chalked up to “a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff”, admitting that the second and third seasons struggled to live up to the impact of the first.

However, she is grateful for the great memories with her castmates, such as Anna Shay, a billionaire heiress who died at the age of 62 in June.

Lee says: “She was an amazing person. I really bonded with each castmember. Obviously, I had my issues with (love interest) Kevin Kreider, but I never hold grudges.”

What she does not miss, however, is getting out of bed early to shoot.

She recalls: “If call time was at 9am, I would have to wake up at 5am to shower and have breakfast, do my hair and get glammed up for two hours, and spend an hour in LA traffic.”

“There’s a little pressure for females on the show to look their best: What outfit are you going to wear? Are you doing too much? Do you look orange on screen?”

Lee is comfortable with where Bling Empire ended, saying: “Kevin settled down. And (entrepreneur) Kelly Mi Li went from self-healing in the finale to popping out a baby. We missed a whole chapter with Kelly. This is what she truly wanted, and I’m more than happy for her.”

Lee, however, remains tight-lipped about her own love life. “Yes, I was on a reality show but, at the same time, I like to keep things private,” she says.

“Everyone’s journey is very different. I’m pretty sure Kelly didn’t plan to have a baby right away –things just kind of happen. So I’m a firm believer of just living your life and hey, if it happens, it’s going to happen.”

For now, Lee has her hands full travelling for work and being a mother to two cats.