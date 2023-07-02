Billy Joel hit We Didn’t Start The Fire is updated for a new generation

NEW YORK - Three decades have passed since Billy Joel released his hit single We Didn’t Start The Fire, a song that chronicled cultural and historical events from 1949 to 1989. Its rapid-fire lyrics took listeners through a time machine, with references to figures such as Harry Truman and Marilyn Monroe and events such as the Korean War and Woodstock.

Now, the rock band Fall Out Boy has picked up where the song left off with an updated cover version.

The single’s cover art reads “A Fall Out Boy cover of the Billy Joel song ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ covering newsworthy items from 1989-2023,” and the new lyrics refer to Myspace, the Mars Rover, Jeff Bezos and the deaths of Prince and Queen Elizabeth.

“I remember hearing the song when I was a kid,” Pete Wentz, the bassist, wrote in an email. “The ‘JFK blown away’ line always stuck out to me. I would always start the verses but get kind of lost a few references in.”

He continued, “This song was omnipresent in that era, but in a way where it crept through the cracks of pop culture. I remember talking about the lyrics in history class.”

According to Wentz, instead of a straight cover of the song, the band wanted to amend the lyrics to reflect the 34 years that had passed since its release.

“I listen to Billy Joel’s and so many of the things in it are either massive moments or just kind of shoulder shrugs within history now,” he wrote.

“It’s interesting to see what he referenced from the ‘50s and ’60s and what he didn’t. And in some ways it’s just etchings inside of a cave - documentation that we existed and these things happened, both triumphant and terrible. We made this song for ourselves and then we hoped our fans would have fun with it.”

Brady Gerber is a rock music critic who contributes to New York and Pitchfork. As a fan of the original, he is quite fond of Fall Out Boy’s take.