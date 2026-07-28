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Way cleared for pop singer D4vd to stand trial on murder, mutilation charges

Pop singer D4vd attends a status hearing in the case in Los Angeles, California, US, on May 12, in a courtroom sketch.

LOS ANGELES – Prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence for the indie pop vocalist known as D4vd to stand trial on charges he fatally stabbed and dismembered a 14-year-old girl who threatened to expose their clandestine relationship, a Los Angeles judge ruled on July 27 .

Judge Charlaine Olmedo found there was probable cause for a jury to decide the fate of David Anthony Burke, 21, whose breakout major-label music success as a recording artist named D4vd (pronounced “David”) was cut short by his arrest .

He spent five days in a packed downtown courtroom shackled in his seat as prosecutors presented graphic witness testimony and crime-scene photos to convince Olmedo that their case met the minimum legal standard to put Burke on trial.

The victim’s parents were present for most of the testimony.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman told reporters during the first day of the proceedings that his office would decide later whether to seek the death penalty.

From TikTok to Interscope

Burke began his career as a viral TikTok sensation with songs produced for Fortnite gaming videos in 2022, and his first hit single, Romantic Homicide, paved the way for a multimillion-dollar deal with Interscope Records.

His debut studio album was released in April 2025, in the week that prosecutors say his underage girlfriend, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, went missing and was stabbed to death.

Her decomposing remains were found five months later crammed into the trunk of a Tesla sedan that authorities say was registered to Burke. The car had been towed to an impoundment lot where workers noticed the stench of decay emanating from the vehicle and called police.

The singer-songwriter was arrested in April 2026 and charged with first-degree murder, mutilation of human remains and child sexual abuse.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges during an April 20 arraignment in which his attorney, Blair Berk, vehemently professed her client’s innocence.

“We believe the actual evidence will show David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez, nor was he the cause of her death,” Berk said then.

Chain saws and swimming pool

In a court brief filed the following week, prosecutors first detailed the gruesome manner in which they said Burke killed the victim and disposed of her body, as well as his alleged motives.

The district attorney’s office said Burke acted in fear she would ruin his burgeoning showbiz career after she threatened out of jealousy to go public with damaging information about their sexual relationship, which prosecutors say began when she was 13.

Financial manager Benjamin Greger testified during this week’s preliminary hearing that Burke, his sole entertainment client, had grossed earnings of US$10 million (S$12.9 million) to US$11 million from 2023 to 2025, following his Interscope deal.

The accusation of murder for financial gain is among the special circumstances included in the charges making Burke potentially liable for the death sentence. Another alleges he did so because the victim was a witness to a crime.

On April 23, 2025, one day after Burke and the girl had quarrelled over her threats to expose him, according to prosecutors, he hailed her an Uber ride to his Hollywood Hills home, then stabbed the victim to death after she arrived.

During their evidentiary hearing, the prosecution displayed photos of three chain saws, a shovel and other items they said Burke had purchased online under a fictitious name and had delivered to his home after the killing on April 23, 2025.

Among these was a plastic blue inflatable swimming pool that prosecutors said the victim’s body was placed in to prevent blood from spilling onto his garage floor.

The victim’s torso and head were found inside a black vinyl cadaver bag stuffed into the front trunk of the abandoned Tesla, on top of a plastic garbage bag containing the victim’s limbs, police homicide detective Joshua Byers testified on July 21 .

Shreds of blue plastic from the swimming pool were found embedded in the flesh of the severed limbs, Byers said.

Two fingers on the girl’s left hand had been amputated but were not recovered, while the girl’s right index finger bore a cryptic tattoo reading, “SHHH...”, which matched a marking Burke was later found to have tattooed on his own right index finger, according to Byers.

The remains had to be positively identified through dental records, the detective said.

Several biological samples collected from Burke’s garage tested positive for blood, and DNA analysis of various specimens matched the victim’s unique genetic profile, according to prosecutors’ court brief. REUTERS