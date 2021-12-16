Watching porn from age 11 destroyed my brain: Eilish

LOS ANGELES • Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish has spoken about an addiction to watching pornography, starting at age 11, and how it gave her nightmares and messed her up when she started dating.

Eilish, who turns 20 on Saturday, was speaking on American radio show The Howard Stern Show on Monday.

"I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was, like, 11," the Bad Guy (2019) singer said, saying it helped her feel as if she were cool and "one of the guys".

"I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn," she added, saying she suffered nightmares because some of the content she watched was so violent and abusive.

Eilish, who was home-schooled in Los Angeles and has seven Grammy Awards, is known for her often dark lyrics.

In the ballad Male Fantasy on her second album Happier Than Ever (2021), she sings about being home alone and distracting herself with pornography as she recalls a broken relationship.

Eilish said she is angry at herself for thinking it was okay to watch so much porn.

"The first few times I, you know, had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good. It was because I thought that's what I was supposed to be attracted to," she said.

Eilish became the youngest person in history to win all four of the top Grammy Awards in the same year when she took home the statuettes for Best New Artiste, Album, Record and Song of the Year at age 18 in January last year.

The singer, who started her career wearing baggy clothes to prevent people from commenting on her body, said her fame had made it hard to date.

"It's really hard to meet people when, you know, people are either terrified of you or think you're out of their league," she told host Howard Stern.

