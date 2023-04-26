Warner brings Barbie, Oprah Winfrey and DC superheroes to CinemaCon

LAS VEGAS - Celebrating its 100th year, Warner Bros unveiled a packed lineup of new big-screen films at CinemaCon on Tuesday, from a live-action Barbie comedy to American talk show host Oprah Winfrey and director Steven Spielberg’s remake of The Color Purple.

The historic Hollywood studio also used its presentation at the annual Las Vegas gathering to tease a “10-year plan” to relaunch its DC superhero films, which include beloved characters such as Batman and Superman.

Mr David Zaslav, who spearheaded last year’s corporate merger of Warner and Discovery, took to the stage personally to court an audience predominantly made up of theatre owners.

“We don’t want to do direct-to-streaming movies,” said Mr Zaslav, whose predecessor was slammed for releasing Warner films directly onto its streaming platform HBO Max – recently rebranded as Max. “We’re in no rush to bring the movies to Max.”

Across a two-and-a-half-hour presentation, Mr Zaslav and fellow Warner bosses brought out A-list stars including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya.

Robbie and Gosling co-star in Barbie, out on July 20 in Singapore, which finds the ubiquitous blonde doll living in a dreamlike, pink-hued world, before one day starting to question her too-perfect reality and travelling to real-life Los Angeles.

“Everyone knows Barbie, and she’s never been on the big screen before,” said director Greta Gerwig, who drew inspiration from The Wizard Of Oz as well as disco music culture.

“They made life-size Barbie houses... everything was extraordinary,” she said.

Gosling, 42, said making the film was “like a fever dream”, explaining: “I was living my life, and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach.”

Winfrey, 69, took to the stage to introduce her and Spielberg’s new version of The Color Purple, out on Christmas Day.

The movie is based on the Broadway musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel about black women enduring trauma, sexual abuse and racism in the rural Deep South in the early 20th century.

“The reason why it’s not your mama’s Color Purple – but your mama’s gonna really like it – is because the musical factor is so dynamic, and the magical realism is so perfected here,” said Winfrey.

Winfrey starred in the previous 1985 film, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, and is a producer on the new version.

Chalamet, 27, introduced footage from two new films in which he stars.

He appears in Wonka, set for December release, as a young, idealistic version of British author Roald Dahl’s famous chocolatier Willy Wonka, whose efforts to launch a magical candy empire are blocked by a sinister “chocolate cartel”.