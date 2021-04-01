Wang Leehom's singing app reportedly made $7 million within a month

Singer-songwriter Wang Leehom's latest venture, an app which teaches you to sing, has made at least $7 million since it launched in February.

More than 20,000 subscribers have signed up to learn from the award-winning Mandopop singer, forking out about $350 for a month of access to pre-recorded lessons on his Yuexue app.

Lessons take place in virtual classrooms and there are assignments to be completed.

Wang, 44, who is pretty tech savvy and has even picked up coding, was reportedly very hands-on with the research and development of the app.

While he has not released an album in four years, he is still a big draw in the music industry, as seen from the popularity of the app.

Even before its official launch on Feb 22, the pre-recorded lessons were leaked and pirated, with bootleg copies being hawked for 50 yuan (S$10) in China.

With the app's success, fans are wondering if their idol is going to quit show business.

A spokesman from Wang's management company said: "Leehom will not let Yuexue's success affect his future plans for a concert tour. He is a creative mind who can't stop working.

"He created Yuexue so more people can learn together and enjoy how beautiful the process of singing is."