Wang Leehom sings with retired singer Jody Chiang in viral video

Wang Leehom (left) sang his song, Big City Small Love, in the video, while Jody Chiang moved to the beat of the song beside him. PHOTO: WEIBO
TAIPEI – Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom announced on social media last Saturday that he will be holding a concert in Thailand in June, as a video of him singing with retired singer Jody Chiang went viral on Chinese social media platform Weibo on the same day.

Wang, 46, was seen in the 30-second video belting out his song, Big City Small Love, with Chiang jiving beside him.

Taiwanese actress Ruby Lin, and her husband, Taiwanese actor Wallace Huo, were also at the private function. Huo, 43, was seen later in the video clip performing Taiwanese singer Steve Chou’s famous hit Sunset.

Now 61, Chiang is the former Taiwanese Queen of Hokkien pop known for evergreens such as The Words After Drunk, Wife and Hold You Tightly. She retired in 2015 after holding a series of farewell concerts in Taipei and Kaohsiung, and has rarely been seen in public since.

Wang disclosed on social media last Saturday night that the first Asian stop of his One: Leehom Wang concert will be Bangkok on June 10. His last concert, in Las Vegas in late January, was his first public performance since his acrimonious divorce battle with his estranged wife Lee Jinglei in December 2021. The former couple have three children aged four to eight.

See You Soon, one of Wang’s two new songs unveiled at the Las Vegas concert, led to a war of words between him and Lee, 36, after the lyrics implied he has no access to his kids. Lee told him to stop exploiting their children and playing the victim.

Wang Leehom plans to hold a concert in Bangkok on June 10. PHOTO: WANGLEEHOM/INSTAGRAM
