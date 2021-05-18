WandaVision rules, Johansson gets slimed

LOS ANGELES • Marvel comics spin-off WandaVision dominated the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, while actress Scarlett Johansson was slimed while accepting her award.

Late actor Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous award, for best performance in a movie, for his final film, the jazz period drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

The Black Panther (2018) actor, 43, died in August last year of colon cancer.

"His impact is everlasting and we are eternally grateful for the way his presence and his art have changed the world. We love you and miss you," said Black-ish (2014 to present) actress Yara Shahidi, accepting the award on Boseman's behalf.

WandaVision, the Disney+ series that gives starring roles to supporting superhero characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision, was chosen as best TV show in the fan-voted awards, while actress Elizabeth Olsen won for best performance for her portrayal of the lead character Wanda.

American actress Kathryn Hahn took home the golden popcorn statuette for best villain for her role as nosy neighbour Agatha in WandaVision, which also won the popular best fight trophy for a battle between Agatha and Wanda.

Black Widow star Johansson was honoured with MTV's Generation Award in recognition of her Hollywood career.

In a video message, Johansson thanked her fans for their support.

"I realise what an absolute gift it is to be able to have the opportunity to do what I love," she said.

She was wrapping up her speech when her husband, comedian Colin Jost, poured green slime on her head.

She reacted with an expletive before telling him he had mistaken the awards for the slime-filled Nickelodeon show.

Sacha Baron Cohen appeared as his outrageous characters Borat, Bruno, the Dictator and Ali G, as well as himself, to accept the Comedic Genius award presented by Hollywood producer Seth Rogen, who called the British actor and writer "the most fearless performer I have ever known".

American actress Leslie Jones hosted the show in Los Angeles before a small, Covid-19-tested and mostly unmasked live audience and a larger audience on huge video screens.

Elsewhere, Asian-American young adult romance To All The Boys: Always And Forever was chosen as best movie, while British actor Rege-Jean Page won for his breakthrough performance in the hit TV romantic series Bridgerton.

MTV's awards for reality shows were handed out in a separate ceremony to be broadcast yesterday night.

