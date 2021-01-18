Wake up to Angel on ONE FM 91.3

SPH radio stations ONE FM 91.3 and Kiss92 FM have a slate of new shows starting today.

ONE FM 91.3 now has a new morning show, The BIG Show, with Angelique Teo joining incumbent hosts Glenn Ong, The Flying Dutchman and producer Shaun Tupaz.

Teo, also known as Angel, formerly helmed ONE FM 91.3's weekday evening drivetime show.

Tim Oh will move from Kiss92 and take over her old slot, now called The ONE Way Home.

Carol Smith, who hosted Kiss92's weekday evening show with Oh, will do the show, now called The Ride With Carol, solo.

Kiss92 DJs Joshua Simon and Jill Lim will co-host a new weeknight show, The Reality Check With Josh & Jill.

Teo, who also made her name as a model and television host, says that she is "super excited" to be a part of a dynamic team.

"As much as I will be one of the guys, my thoughts and opinions will offer a welcome balance to the weekday mornings."

The 47-year-old will introduce segments on some of the issues that she has championed in her previous show, from sustainability and technology to wellness, gastronomy and lifestyle.

"The team and I have been working hard and passionately behind the scenes so that the listeners can wake up to an exciting and energetic show every morning.

"The ONE FM family is gearing up for this to be the biggest radio show in Singapore. And we won't stop until we get there."

Ong, who describes Teo as "classy, intelligent, sophisticated and beautiful" says that she will add "a bigger commercial vibe" to the show.

The 50-year-old adds: "She is no pushover and will have no problems standing her ground when it comes to making her point.

"The BIG Show is the people's radio show with big respect for women. Our promise is that we will add value to the listeners' mornings, eventually wiping out the rest of the breakfast competition."

The Flying Dutchman, whose real name is Mark van Cuylenburg, says that Teo will have a big impact on the show. "She's so talented and brings with her a lot of experience. She will bring a female perspective to the show, widening our appeal, " says the 65-year-old.

Tupaz, 33, says that the new show has "an amazing mix of generations, cultures and perspectives".

"Angel is going to really help take listeners' mornings to a whole new level," he adds.

The programme director of Kiss92 and ONE FM 91.3, Bernard Lim, 52, says the addition of Teo will bring a "fiery yet fun exchange" on the new morning show.