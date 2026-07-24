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Virtual K-pop boy band Plave to perform first Singapore show in October

Virtual boy band Plave are made up of two-dimensional avatars powered by human performers whose identities remain secret.

SINGAPORE – Virtual K-pop boy band Plave are set to stage their first Singapore concert at Apex @ Expo on Oct 17 at 3pm.

The stop is part of their Keep It Manic global tour, which includes dates in other Asian cities such as Bangkok, Macau and Taipei.

One of the newest concert venues in Singapore, Apex @ Expo can fit up to 9,000 attendees. Tickets are priced from $158 to $328. Pre-sales run from noon to 11.59pm on July 30 at weverse.io/plave/notice/37816 and the general sale begins at noon on July 31 at ticketmaster.sg/activity/detail/26sg_plave

The group comprises five avatars named Yejun, Noah, Eunho, Bamby and Hamin.

Powered by human performers whose identities have not been revealed, Plave use real-time motion capture technology to translate singing, dancing, facial expressions and other movements to the avatars. The human performers can also see and react to the audience during live shows.

Plave produce their own songs, write their own lyrics and create their own choreography.

They debuted in March 2023 under Vlast, a virtual entertainment technology start-up and record label that has investments from major K-pop companies Hybe and YG Plus.

In 2024, they were the first virtual idol group to win on South Korean music shows Show Champion (2012 to present) and Show! Music Core (2005 to present), and perform at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in November 2024.

Plave have released four EPs, including their latest, Caligo Pt.2, which dropped in April. They also have two single albums, Asterum (2023) and Plbbuu (2025).

Their accolades include Best Group (Male) and Fan Choice – 5th Generation Artist at the 2025 Asia Star Entertainer Awards.