Viral Japanese dance group Avantgardey to perform first solo show in Singapore in March

Their performances, part of their Avantgardey Asia Tour 2026, will take place at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

With their identical schoolgirl pinafore uniforms and bob haircuts, viral Japanese dance group Avantgardey are set to put on their first solo show here on March 11 and 12.

Ticket prices are not available yet. The Live Nation pre-sale commences on Jan 22, from noon to 11.59pm (go to www.livenation.sg for free membership sign-up and pre-sale access). General sales begin on Jan 23 from noon.

Formed in February 2022, the all-female act rapidly captured global attention through TikTok and Instagram, becoming widely recognised as the “mysterious uniformed bobbed hair group” for their striking visual identity, sharp synchronisation and infectious groove.

Their performances are known to fuse pop culture, precision choreography and bold theatricality.

In February 2023, they raised eyebrows when six members took a sampan ride at the Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, while moving their heads and arms in a synchronised manner.

They have also made similar videos around Marina Bay and at Gardens by the Bay.

Avantgardey gained international recognition when they advanced to the finals of the 18th season of reality show America’s Got Talent in 2023, introducing their distinctive style to a worldwide audience.

Reports say the group originally had 20 members, and some have left. The poster for their upcoming Singapore show features 17 members.

They currently have more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram, and 2.1 million followers on TikTok.

Book it/Avantgardey 2026 Let’s Groove!! In Singapore