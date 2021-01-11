Vincent Wong and Sisley Choi crowned TVB's Best Actor and Best Actress respectively

Hong Kong actor Vincent Wong was crowned Best Actor again at the TVB Anniversary Awards 2020, while actress Sisley Choi beat hot favourite Katy Kung to clinch the Best Actress award.

The ceremony, held at TVB City on Sunday (Jan 10), was notable for the attending artists wearing transparent face masks and lack of an audience due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Wong, who won the Best Actor award for the first time in 2017 for his role as a blind lawyer in the legal and crime drama Legal Mavericks (2017), did so again this year with the same role in Legal Mavericks 2020.

The 37-year-old actor also won the TVB Star Awards Malaysia for My Favourite TVB Actor.

On stage, Wong thanked the TV station for nurturing him in the past 15 years and also his family, especially his wife, actress Yoyo Chan, for taking care of their eight-year-old daughter.

Chan, 39, was expressionless when the camera panned to her, but Hong Kong media reported she hugged her husband backstage.

Choi, 29, won Most Popular Female Character in 2017 for her role as a legal executive in Legal Mavericks. She struck gold again this year when she won Best Actress for the same role in Legal Mavericks 2020.

She poked fun at herself on stage when she said even she did not like herself three years ago when she won an award, but she has since grown up.

Choi joined the entertainment industry after emerging as first runner-up in the Miss Hong Kong pageant in 2013. However, she was then accused of forging her academic qualifications and her acting was massively panned by TV viewers.

Kung, 31, who was favourite for the Best Actress award, did not go home empty-handed as she won Most Popular Female Character for her roles in Hong Kong Love Stories and Malaysia's My Favourite TVB Actress for her role in Death By Zero.



Comedy drama Al Cappuccino is the biggest winner, bagging five major awards, including Best Drama Series and Best Supporting Actress for Winki Lai.

The Best Supporting Award went to Jason Pai, 74, of family drama Hong Kong Love Stories, who won his first acting award.

Actress Nancy Wu paid tribute to several Hong Kong artists who died in the past year, including actors Lee Heung Kam, Savio Tsang, Tam Ping Man and director Benny Chan.