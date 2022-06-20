Vincent Ng returns to acting after almost 10 years

The wushu champion has just signed a two-year contract with Singapore media company 8028 Holdings. PHOTO: VINCENTWQH/INSTAGRAM
Updated
Published
31 min ago

SINGAPORE - You may soon see a lot more of former actor Vincent Ng, who left Mediacorp in 2007 to run his martial arts school Wufang.

The wushu champion has just signed a two-year contract with Singapore media company 8028 Holdings to make a comeback to acting, according to a report by Shin Min Daily News on Sunday (June 19).

Last seen in Channel 8 drama The Dream Makers in 2013, Ng, 46, will be showing off his wushu moves and washboard abs in upcoming action movie Deleted, which is produced by 8028 Holdings and another local media company, Artistes Marketing Asia.

Veteran actor Zheng Geping is the lead actor as well as producer of the movie about human trafficking, which wrapped filming in 2020.

However, its release was delayed due to the pandemic and will be out in Singapore and the region in August and September.

The film also stars veteran Singaporean actor Zhu Houren, Malaysian actors Henley Hii and Fattah Amin, and Taiwanese actress Tien Hsin.

Even before the movie is released, a sequel is already in the works, with both Zheng and Ng on board, as well as the original team.

8028 Holdings has also signed Malaysian actress Sora Ma, who left Mediacorp in 2017, and singer Ah Du, who was popular in the noughties but went on a hiatus due to depression.

More On This Topic
Former buddies Dasmond Koh and Vincent Ng mend rift on talk show
Fit and Fab: Trainer inspired to get fit after seeing ex-actor Vincent Ng's physique

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top