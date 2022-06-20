Vincent Ng returns to acting after almost 10 years

SINGAPORE - You may soon see a lot more of former actor Vincent Ng, who left Mediacorp in 2007 to run his martial arts school Wufang.

The wushu champion has just signed a two-year contract with Singapore media company 8028 Holdings to make a comeback to acting, according to a report by Shin Min Daily News on Sunday (June 19).

Last seen in Channel 8 drama The Dream Makers in 2013, Ng, 46, will be showing off his wushu moves and washboard abs in upcoming action movie Deleted, which is produced by 8028 Holdings and another local media company, Artistes Marketing Asia.

Veteran actor Zheng Geping is the lead actor as well as producer of the movie about human trafficking, which wrapped filming in 2020.

However, its release was delayed due to the pandemic and will be out in Singapore and the region in August and September.

The film also stars veteran Singaporean actor Zhu Houren, Malaysian actors Henley Hii and Fattah Amin, and Taiwanese actress Tien Hsin.

Even before the movie is released, a sequel is already in the works, with both Zheng and Ng on board, as well as the original team.

8028 Holdings has also signed Malaysian actress Sora Ma, who left Mediacorp in 2017, and singer Ah Du, who was popular in the noughties but went on a hiatus due to depression.