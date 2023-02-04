Vin Diesel spotted grilling fish in Malaysia? No, it is just a doppelganger

PETALING JAYA - A man with an uncanny resemblance to Fast And Furious star Vin Diesel was catapulted to fame online after being spotted selling grilled fish by the road in Malaysia.

Malay tabloid Kosmo reported that the man, who had gone viral after his photos were posted by a Twitter user, was a Pakistani national who migrated to Malaysia.

The Twitter user then posted photos of the Vin Diesel lookalike outside a bookshop as well as pumping petrol, alluding that it was taken in Johor Bahru. It is unclear if it is the same person in the photos.

On social media, users suggested names for Malaysia’s very own Vin Diesel, such as Van Petrol, Vin Petronas and Van Ron97, a high grade of fuel for vehicles.

Others said he resembled more like the Hollywood actor compared with another lookalike from Thailand who went viral in 2022 after uploading a photo of himself onto Facebook.

In the photo, the bald man sat behind the steering wheel in a car and wore similar garb to the actor’s Dominic Toretto character from the Fast And Furious franchise - a plain white T-shirt and cross necklace.

The Thai doppelganger, who received over 72,000 shares, has thanked netizens for liking and sharing the photo.