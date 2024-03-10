Viewpoint: Watching the Eras Tour twice Hits Different

SINGAPORE – Seeing Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film twice when it opened in Singapore cinemas in November 2023 was a choice.

But watching the actual Eras Tour concert live twice in a week was an exhilarating experience and privilege I don’t take lightly.

I was fortunate enough to win “The Great War” with VIP 1 tickets at $1,228 each for March 7 with two fellow Swifties, who were ready to match my energy in screaming the lyrics to the American pop mogul’s set list of 44 songs.

The week before Swift came to Singapore in late February, my partner scored VIP 6 resale tickets at $328 each for the opening night on March 2 and immediately asked: “How does it feel to know you’ll see Taylor live twice?”

Making sure to capture and remember the moments, my mobile phone’s gallery is filled with videos in which I could be heard screaming slightly off-key to my favourite songs. Photos of my outfits – inspired by the 1989 (2014) and Reputation (2017) musical “eras” – served as evidence that I did not dream of the concert, but lived it.

The lack of sleep and aching feet from standing for 3½ hours in 8.5cm heels for a better vantage point were worth it to watch her perform with choreographed precision and perfection.

Truly, I had the time of my life fighting dragons with her.

For concertgoers like myself, who are working through the crash of the post-Eras Tour experience, or Swifties who were unable to get tickets for any of her six shows at the National Stadium, at least there is Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) – an extended version of the theatrical release – coming to Disney+ on March 15 at 9am.

Earning more than US$260 million (S$346 million), this has become the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

Is it excessive to watch it for a third time when it starts streaming next week? Probably, but I’ll do it anyway.

While Swift’s March 7 gig had clear differences from March 2’s – like opening act Sabrina Carpenter’s outro line in her hit song Nonsense (2023), a more enthusiastic crowd that Swift commented on and backup dancer Kameron Saunders’ “alamak” versus “no lah” during We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (2014) – it was the smaller moments that stood out to me.