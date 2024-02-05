Viewpoint: How did Meghan Markle’s defunct show Suits become a streaming smash on Netflix?

LOS ANGELES – In 2014, I flew to Toronto, Canada, to visit the set of the American legal drama Suits and interview its cast for The Straits Times.

One of those I spoke to was an up-and-coming American actress named Meghan Markle, who played Rachel, the office paralegal and love interest of renegade lawyer Mike (Patrick J. Adams).

Markle was effusively charming: She complimented me on my questions, offered tips on places to eat in Toronto and lit up when asked about her mixed-race background and the show’s progressive casting.

“I meet a lot of parents of biracial kids who go, ‘Finally, there’s a role model who looks like us’,” said the then 32-year-old, who is half-white and half-African American.

“That part thrills me. I’m really grateful to have colour-blind casting.”

Then, in its third year, Suits had a loyal fan base and solid viewership ratings, making it a flagship title on the USA Network, a cable channel in the United States.

But at no point in its 2011 to 2019 run did the show win any major awards or become a giant hit.

So just as no one could have predicted that Markle would go on to marry Britain’s Prince Harry and become one of the most controversial and famous women in the world, no one expected her quippy law-office procedural to become a television phenomenon well after it went off the air.