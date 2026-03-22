Video game Minecraft to come to life with UK theme park in 2027

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New theme park Minecraft World is set to open in Britain in 2027.

LONDON - Britain is to welcome the world’s first Minecraft roller-coaster and attractions with the opening of Minecraft World in 2027, the studio behind the video game announced on March 21.

“Merlin Entertainments and Mojang Studios have today announced Minecraft World, the world’s first fully immersive Minecraft theme park land,” the Sweden-based video game developer and UK theme park company said.

The £50 million (S$85.5 million) project will be part of the Chessington World of Adventures Resort, a theme park complex southwest of London.

It will be inspired by the “biomes, mobs and items” of the beloved Minecraft universe, according to a press release, and will feature a coaster, “block built playscapes” and themed retail and dining.

The attraction builds on the popularity of one of the best-selling video games of all time in which players build a three-dimensional world.

Minecraft was first made available on computers in 2011 and has since been released on mobile phones and several gaming consoles.

A Minecraft Movie proved a box office hit in 2025, becoming the most successful film adaptation from a video game in North America and generating memes and TikTok trends that went viral worldwide.

UK cinemas had to restrict audiences from partaking in a viral “chicken jockey” trend arising from the film starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa.

“Minecraft World represents a meaningful milestone in our ongoing journey to expand the Minecraft universe,” said senior creative director for entertainment at Minecraft Torfi Frans Olafsson.

Universal is also to build its first European theme park in Britain, planned for a 2031 opening. AFP