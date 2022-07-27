Veteran Taiwanese singer Yu Tian under observation after a mild stroke

TAIPEI - Veteran Taiwanese singer Yu Tian, 74, is on the mend after a mild stroke.

This was disclosed by his son, artiste Ken Yu, in a social media post on Wednesday (July 27).

Yu, 37, posted on Facebook a photo of his father in a hospital bed, seemingly in good spirits as he gave a thumbs up.

Yu wrote in the post: "My father could not control his right hand and leg when he returned home on Saturday. He could not even hold the cup in front of him.

"He took a pill and rested for a few hours. He said he felt better and there was no need for him to go to the hospital."

He said his father, who is a legislator for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, even turned up for two events on Sunday before the family took him to the hospital on Monday.

"The doctors said my father was very lucky as there were blockages in the blood vessels of his neck," Yu wrote.

"The chance of a recurrence was high after a stroke even though he had recovered by 90 per cent by the time he arrived at the hospital."

The doctors said his father had to be put on a drip and placed under observation in the hospital for a week.

Yu Tian, who rose to prominence with the song, Under The Banyan Tree (1977), said in a Facebook post via his office on Tuesday that he was fine and was in hospital for observation.

He added he was instead concerned for his second daughter Yu Yuan-chi, who has rectal cancer.

Yu has another daughter with his wife, singer Lee Ya-ping.

Lee, 72, confirmed to the Taiwanese media on Tuesday that her husband had had a minor stroke.

She said she and her son had to drag Yu Tian to hospital after her husband could not see with his right eye and lost mobility on the right side of his body.

She broke into tears talking about her second daughter, as the cancer has spread.