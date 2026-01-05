Veteran South Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki dies at 74

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SEOUL – South Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki, who appeared in more than 170 films over nearly seven decades, died on Jan 5 surrounded by his family , local media reported. He was 74.

He had been receiving treatment in an intensive care unit after choking on food last week. He had been hospitalised in an unconscious state for six days after collapsing on Dec 30 while eating in his home.

The veteran had also been living with blood cancer since 2019 and had recently been focusing on recovery while preparing to return to acting. Though declared to be in remission in 2020, later follow-up examinations revealed the cancer had returned. His hospitalisation in October 2020 sparked concerns about his health, and he disclosed his illness in 2022.

Ahn is survived by his wife and two sons.

A towering figure in Korean cinema, he was beloved for his integrity and humility. Debuting at the age of five in 1957, he began his career as a child actor in director Kim Ki-young’s The Twilight Train (1957) and went on to help shape the modern history of Korean film.

He became a leading actor from the 1980s to the mid-1990s, with popular movies like Whale Hunting (1984) and Our Sweet Days Of Youth (1987).

He was revered by moviegoers and colleagues alike for his prolific career and scandal-free life – a rarity in the entertainment industry.

His 2003 blockbuster Silmido, based on the true story of a secret special forces unit comprised of former inmates tasked with a mission to assassinate the North Korean leader, became the first South Korean film to surpass 10 million admissions. He continued to appear in major films like Hanbando (2006), Unbowed (2011) and Hansan: Rising Dragon (2022).

His last film was Noryang: Deadly Sea (2023), director Kim Han-min’s final instalment of his trilogy about South Korea’s legendary naval admiral Yi Sun-sin. Ahn made a special appearance as a military officer.

In 2023, Ahn vowed to “return with a new film” and drew prolonged applause when he appeared at the opening ceremony of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival alongside actors Park Joong-hoon and Choi Min-sik. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK