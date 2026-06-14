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Veteran Mandopop singer David Huang, known for hits such as You Make Me Drunk, died on June 2 , aged 61, his family said in a statement issued through a lawyer.

The cause of his death is unknown, but the Hong Kong-born singer died at his sister’s home in Honolulu in Hawaii, according to media reports citing the statement.

“For decades, Mr David Huang has enriched countless lives with his extraordinary musical talent, boundless passion and innate ability to connect people across the world,” said the statement, issued by his sisters Consulina Wong and Joann Wong.

“On behalf of his family, we would like to express our sincere gratitude once again for everyone’s love and support for Mr Huang over the years.”

In August 2022, Huang was hospitalised after experiencing sudden cardiac discomfort and underwent a cardiac catheterisation.

He said previously that he had no history of chronic illnesses.

Huang was born in Hong Kong and moved to Hawaii at age three. He entered the music industry in 1988 and also had hits such as Let Everyone Heartbroken, and awards such as the Golden Melody Awards for Best Arranger.

According to the lawyer’s statement, Huang had moved to Hawaii from Taiwan in December 2025 to live with his sisters, and that Huang’s sisters are the sole heirs to his estate, while his musical assets are handled by the law firm that issued the statement.

Huang’s long-time girlfriend and manager Vicky Chao reacted angrily to the statement when contacted by a Chinese media outlet, and said the appointment of the law firm and the statement are not legal, and that she would take legal action.