Veteran Malaysian singer Rohana Jalil has died at the age of 68

PETALING JAYA – Veteran Malaysian singer Rohana Jalil died at the Chancellor Tuanku Muhriz Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital in Kuala Lumpur at 11.33pm on Tuesday, according to Malaysian news portal mStar. She was 68.

The death was confirmed by fellow artiste Zur Eda, who revealed she died with her family present.

Rohana had been warded at the same hospital since April 18 for treatment for an intestinal perforation.

Also known as Dara Abdul Jalil, Rohana is most known for her stunning performance in the 1981 Bintang RTM competition, which she won.

She went on to release almost 20 albums throughout her career, which spanned more than 50 years.

Her famous hit Naluri Cinta in 1995 skyrocketed her popularity. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK